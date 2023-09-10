Bitten by dog, Kappad beach horse dies

Kozhikode: A horse bitten by a dog with rabies symptoms died at Kappad Beach on Sunday. The horse used to take tourists for a ride on the beach. It was found tired after being bitten by the dog on August 19. The horse died despite receiving five doses of anti-rabies vaccination.

Chemanchery grama panchayat president Sathi Kizhakkayil said the carcass would be taken to the veterinary hospital at Pookkode, Wayanad, for a forensic check-up on Monday.

Sathi said the dog had also bitten a cow but it has not shown any health issues so far.

Health authorities warned people, who were in contact with the horse and its owner, to take necessary medical precautions as per the doctor's suggestion.

Koyilandy police lodged a case based on a complaint filed by animal lovers against the owner of the horse named Kannan for not taking proper care.