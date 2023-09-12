Kasaragod woman kills month-old daughter by drowning her in sludge

Kasaragod: Manjeshwar police have taken a woman into custody for allegedly killing her month-old daughter in Uppala on Tuesday, September 12.

The woman has been identified as Sumangali (33), wife of Sathyanarayana, a daily wage labourer. The couple, who are residents of Pachilampara near Uppala in Mangalpady panchayat, married a year and a half ago, and the infant was their first child.

Police said the woman drowned her daughter in sludge in a paddy field near her house. The incident happened around 2.30 pm. The family started searching for the mother and child when they were not seen for nearly two hours.

They found the woman in the paddy field, pressing the infant down into the muck with one hand and pouring water on her with the other hand.

They pulled the child out and rushed her to the Manjeshwar Taluk Hospital in Mangalpady. But the doctors declared her 'brought dead'.

Manjeshwar Station House Officer - Inspector T P Rajeesh has taken the woman into custody and launched an investigation into the infant's death.

An officer said the couple used to quarrel frequently. But she could be suffering from postpartum depression, too, he said.