Nipah in Kozhikode: 38 wards in Feroke municipality declared containment zones

Kozhikode: The district authority has identified more places as containment zones after a fresh positive case of Nipah was reported at Cheruvannur here on Friday. Seven divisions of the corporation and all 38 wards of nearby Feroke municipality have been declared as containment zones to prevent virus transmission.



The fresh containment zones were declared after tracing the preliminary contact list of the 39-year-old Cheruvannur native who tested positive for Nipah on Friday.

With this, the total number of containment zones has crossed 100. These containment zones come under the limit of 11 local bodies –which include Kozhikode corporation, Feroke municipality and nine panchayats.

Meanwhile, the contact list of virus-infected persons has increased to 1080. Of them, 297 persons are in high-risk category

Containment zones

Kozhikode corporation –wards 43,44,45,46,47,48,51

Feroke municipality-all 38 wards

Ayanchery panchayat-wards 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14,15

Maruthonkara- wards 1,2,3,413,14

Thiruvallur-wards 1,2,7,8,9,20

Kuttiady- wards 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10

Kayakkodi- wards 5,6,7,8,9,10

Kavilumpara- wards 2,10,11,12,13,14,15,16

Villiappally- wards 3,4,5,6,7

Changaroth- wards 1,2,19

Puramery – wards 13 and Thanneerpanthal town in ward 4

Strict curbs in containment zones

The district administration has also imposed strict restrictions in the containment zones to prevent movement of people. Residents have been instructed not to step out of their houses without any emergency.

Each ward is barricaded and only essential shops are allowed to function. Banks, schools, colleges and anganwadies were instructed to remain closed in these areas until further notice.

District collector A Geetha said all people who are on the contact list of the infected have been put in home quarantine. Respective local bodies were instructed to closely observe these people, she added.

Meanwhile, local bodies have formed Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to observe the people who are under quarantine. The RRT members also help such people to get essential items including medicine and foods at their houses.