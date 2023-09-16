Anchal youth meets tragic end after road roller runs over him

Kollam: A youth met with a tragic end after being run over by a road roller in Anchal on Friday night.

The deceased is Vinod (37) from Charuvila house at Alayaman Kannamkot, Anchal.

The accident took place at 11.30 pm at Kurishumukku, where the work of the Anchal Bypass is underway.

The road roller brought for road construction work was parked on the side. According to sources, the vehicle ran over Vinod, who was sleeping in front of it, while being moved from the parking. The driver told the police that he did not see Vinod lying in front of the vehicle as there were no street lights on the bypass. He was taken into police custody.

Vinod's skull was found in a broken state. The initial conclusion is that the man was lying in front of the vehicle in an inebriated state. His body was shifted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital by the police.

Vinod, a tile worker by profession, is unmarried. His body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.