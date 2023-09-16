Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Anchal youth meets tragic end after road roller runs over him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Vinod. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A youth met with a tragic end after being run over by a road roller in Anchal on Friday night.

The deceased is Vinod (37) from Charuvila house at Alayaman Kannamkot, Anchal.

The accident took place at 11.30 pm at Kurishumukku, where the work of the Anchal Bypass is underway.

RELATED ARTICLES

The road roller brought for road construction work was parked on the side. According to sources, the vehicle ran over Vinod, who was sleeping in front of it, while being moved from the parking. The driver told the police that he did not see Vinod lying in front of the vehicle as there were no street lights on the bypass. He was taken into police custody.

Vinod's skull was found in a broken state. The initial conclusion is that the man was lying in front of the vehicle in an inebriated state. His body was shifted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital by the police.

Vinod, a tile worker by profession, is unmarried. His body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.