Man kills friend on suspicion of affair with wife

Pathanamthitta: A 46-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend, suspecting him of having an illicit relationship with his wife in Pullad town in Thiruvalla.

Pradeep (41), a native of Parackal, Erakkavu, was found dead in the paddy field near his house early on Tuesday. Police took his friend and fish trader, Vinod alias Moncy, a resident of Kallungal, Varayanoor, into custody.

According to neighbours, Moncy and Pradeep had a heated argument at the latter’s house on Monday night. The accused then told his relatives that he had stabbed his friend. Though his relatives and neighbors conducted a search in the area, they couldn’t find Pradeep. They again conducted a search in the morning and found his body lying on the paddy field, immersed in the mud with his foot.

The victim’s body bore five stab wounds, including a fatal one in his stomach.

"The accused first stabbed his friend in the stomach. The latter ran in his bid to save his life, but Moncy chased him, inflicted four more stab wounds on his back, and left him covered in mud at the paddy field," police said. He told them that he had committed the crime alone.

According to cops, the accused had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife, which led to the murder. A police dog squad reached the spot and collected evidence.

The accused will be subjected to a detailed interrogation and brought to the crime scene today as part of the evidence collection exercise.

Pradeep is unmarried and is survived by his mother, Saramma. The body is kept at the Kottayam Medical College mortuary.