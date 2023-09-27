Palakkad youths died from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buried bodies: Police

Palakkad: The owner of the land has confessed to burying two youths, whose body parts were found in a paddy field near Palneeri Colony in Ambalaparambu at Kodumbu on Tuesday.

The accused said the youths died from the electric trap set for wild boars and that he buried their bodies in panic.

Ambalaparambu Veettil Ananthan (52), who owns the land where the bodies were found, is in police custody. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether there were any other reasons behind their death.

The deceased are Satheesh (22) of Kalandithara in Pudussery and Shijith (22) of Thekemkunnam in Kottekkad. Their relatives identified the bodies, which will be sent for postmortem after inquest proceedings.

The bodies were found with the stomachs torn open and one body lying on top of the other in opposite directions.



Shijith and Satheesh; Police searching for the bodies in the paddy field near Kodumbu. Photo: Giby Sam/Manorama

Kasaba police had registered a case against Satheesh, Shijith and their friends Abhin and Ajith following an altercation with a gang in Venoli last Sunday night.

While the investigation was going on, all four had reached Satheesh's relative's house in Ambalaparambu. On Tuesday morning, they ran into the field fearing police had reached the relative's house to arrest them.

Abhin and Ajith ran in one direction and Satheesh and Shijith ran in another direction. Though Abhin and Ajith reached Venoli later, they couldn't find the other two. When their calls went unanswered, the duo decided to approach Kasaba police and lodge a missing complaint.

The police team, during their search, found soil in the paddy field disturbed. The bodies were found when the soil was removed. Police have concluded that Ananthan himself dug the hole and buried the bodies.