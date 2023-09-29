BJP eyes 6 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, Sitharaman to contest against Tharoor?

Kozhikode: In the first phase of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has decided to focus on six constituencies in Kerala.

There is strong speculation that a national leader from outside the State will be fielded in Kerala. The State president of the party, K. Surendran, has already clarified that Suresh Gopi would be the candidate in Thrissur, a hotly debated constituency. The BJP leadership is of the opinion that Suresh Gopi, who has been working actively among the people of Thrissur since the last election, has gained appeal among the masses.

The names under active consideration for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency are the Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The latter's name is being suggested for Palakkad too. But a section of the party has raised the question whether a candidate from outside is needed in Palakkad when a person like C Krishnakumar, who is acceptable to the party workers, is present. Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s name has been suggested for Attingal.

The RSS has recommended that Kummanam Rjasekharan, who returned to the State after resigning from Governorship, should be given a seat this time and fielded from Pathanamthitta. At the same time, cine actor Unni Mukundan is also being considered for the same consituency, if he is willing to enter the fray. The name of K Surendran is also being proposed for Pathanamthitta. Another suggestion is that PK Krishnadas or K Sreekanth could be considered for Kasaragod.

The party is of the view that Anil Antony could be fielded from Ernakulam. Vineeta Hariharan is also in the reckoning for the same constituency. It is being argued that Shobha Surendran should be allotted a constituency in which the party has popular support.