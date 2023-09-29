Job fraud: Police records complainant's statement against Health minister's personal staff

Malappuram: The police here on Friday recorded the statement of Haridasan, the man who levelled job fraud allegations against health minister Veena George's personal staff member Akhil Mathew. The probe team has examined the bank statements and call log details of Haridasan at his residence here.



It was on Wednesday, Haridasan Kummali told the media that he had paid Rs 1 lakh to the health minister's personal staff member Akhil Mathew and Rs 75,000 to Akhil Sajeev, a CITU leader from Pathanamthitta for securing a temporary job for his daughter-in-law at Ayush Kendra. As per Haridasan's complaint, he handed over Rs 1 lakh to Akhil Mathew at Thiruvananthapuram near an autorickshaw stand on April 10.

Police have also confirmed that Haridasan was in the state capital on April 10 and 11. But mobile tower location details of Akhil Mathew have proven that he was in Pathanamthitta on these dates. Hence, the police are investigating on the chances of impersonation in the case.

Police have submitted a letter to the administrative department seeking CCTV visuals of the secretariate from April 9-11.

Haridasan alleged that a middleman approached him, saying such appointments were being made through the minister's office, and asked him to pay a huge amount as bribe in instalments.

Even after paying to the minister's personal staff member and CITU leader, his daughter-in-law didn't get the job. Following this, Haridasan exposed the job fraud and also released some purported evidence of money transactions between him and the minister's personal staff member.