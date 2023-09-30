Malayali businessman murdered, found hanging from tree in Delhi park

New Delhi: A Malayali businessman was found hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi on Friday. The deceased Sujathan Padmanabhan (60), from Kailath House in Thiuvalla, was the branch secretary of SNDP's Dwarka branch.

Sujathan, who lived near Tirupati Public School in Dwarka, had left his home at around 9pm on Thursday to go to Jaipur on business. The body was found in a park near the house on Friday morning by people who had gone for a morning walk.

His wallet and mobile phone were missing. There were many injuries on his body.

"We have registered a case of murder based on prima facie circumstances. However, the cause of death, if it was suicide or murder and internal injuries, if any, will be cleared only after the post-mortem examination," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The police said that Sujathan was tied to the tree using the shirt he was wearing.

"The man had left his home on Thursday night stating that he was going out of Delhi for work. The CCTV footage was checked and we found that he was entering the park alone. We are investigating from all angles," the DCP said

The cremation will take place later in Delhi. Wife: Preeti. Children: Shantipriya, Amal (college student).