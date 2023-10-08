Key accused in Sudha Finance gold loot case gives cops slip yet again

Kottayam: A key accused in a major theft case here yet again gave the cops the slip from right under their nose, this time by ramming the police vehicle and speeding off.

The police have now issued a look-out notice against Fizal Raj (35), a native of Kalanjoor, Adoor, Pathanamthitta, who is accused of looting gold worth Rs 1.25 crore and Rs eight lakh in cash from ‘Sudha Finance’ located in Mandiram Junction, Kurichi, along the MC Road.

The other day, a police team in mufti lay in wait outside the office of a lawyer after learning reliably that the accused would arrive there to seek advice on surrendering before the court.

Fizal Raj arrived there in his car, but he swiftly recognised the police personnel. He then stepped on the gas, rammed the police vehicle to make a getaway, and escaped.

Earlier, the absconding accused attempted to surrender before the court when he came to know that the cops had laid a wide net for him. The cops, learning about this, waited before the courts where he would possibly arrive, but to no avail. It was then that they got the information that he was coming to meet the lawyer.

Though the police earlier caught the second accused in the case Aneesh Antony, they were desperate to nab Fizal Raj to make a lead into the case. The gold and the cash looted from the finance institution are in the possession of the latter, who had handed over only a small amount to his partner Aneesh.

The police in Ernakulam arrested Aneesh and then shared the information with the Koodal Police in Pathanamthitta district to help catch Fizal. The cops made a call to the accused’s mobile and asked him to report to the police station.

Already accused in 17 cases, Fizal thought that he was being summoned as part of the old case investigation. He even arrived in front of the police station on his bike. However, he smelled a rat, made a call to Aneesh’s mobile, and found that the same was switched off. He then rode away and escaped.

According to cops, the duo looted gold worth Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 8 lakh from the Finance Institution in Kurichi. Only upon arresting Faizal would the cops be able to get the mainour. It was then that the cops issued the lookout notice.

Contact the below numbers upon getting any information about Faizal:

DySP Changanassery: 9497990263

SHO Chingavanam: 9497947162

SI Chingavanam: 9497980314

Chingavanam police station: 0481-1430587