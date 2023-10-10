Disproportionate wealth case: HC orders Vigilance to return Rs 47 lakh to League leader KM Shaji

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to return the Rs 47 lakh, which it seized in a disproportionate wealth case, to Muslim League leader K M Shaji.

Justice Ziyad Rahman passed the order on a petition filed by Shaji demanding that the agency return the Rs 47,35,500 seized from his residence alleging he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The bench further directed the Vigilance to stop immediately the procedure to confiscate his assets.

Shaji had earlier approached the Vigilance court seeking the return of the money seized by the officials. He claimed that the money was part of the election fund. But the court refused to hand over it citing irregularities in documents.

The High Court on April 13 quashed the FIR filed by the VACB in a 2020 bribery case against Shaji. As per the case, the Muslim League leader had accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to obtain approval for the higher secondary batch in Azhikode school in 2013. The case was registered over a complaint filed by CPM leader Kuduvan Padmanabhan who was the former president of the Kannur block panchayat.

It was during the investigation into this case that the Vigilance raided Shaji's house.