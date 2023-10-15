Kozhikode: Officials of the marine enforcement wing, under the Kerala Fisheries Department, along with a team of fishers, rescued 11 fishermen after their boats capsized due to rough sea in the wee hours of Sunday. They also recovered the boats.

They had gone out to fishing from Koyilandy but the boats capsized on Saturday, officials told Onmanorama. The rescue operations were too risky due to the heavy rain, wind and high tides, said coastal police officer Shaji.

The rescue team recovered fishing boats named Vaishnavam, Sivarchana and C C Krishna. Officials said all the nine fishermen were healthy and were not injured in the accident. They have been sent back to shore, sources said.

Meanwhile, two others from another missing boat, Siva Namam, were rescued by a team of fishermen and were admitted to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. They could not be recover the boat, sources said.