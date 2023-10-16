Youth killed as lorry rams bike in Kannur

Kannur: A 20-year-old youth was killed after a speeding lorry hit the bike he was traveling in at Madapeedika near Thalassery under the New Mahe police station limit in Kannur on Sunday. The deceased is Nidheesh of Chakkiyath House, Temple Gate. His friend, Yedulal (16), hailing from Kollam near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, suffered grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition is critical, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place at Achukulangara, near Malapeedika, at around 6:15 pm. The lorry proceeding towards Thalassery collided head-on with the bike, which was moving in the opposite direction. In the impact of the collision, the boys fell down on the road, suffering major injuries to their heads,", said the police.

Though the local residents rushed the victims into the nearest Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Nidheesh could not be saved while the latter's condition remained critical. The bike was also badly damaged in the mishap. The New Mahe police registered a case in connection with the accident. The body was shifted to Thalassery Government General Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Monday.