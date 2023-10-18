Gang member nabbed two months after snatching Rs 4.6 lakh from Kannur man

Kannur: The Panoor Police on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old gang member who had been absconding for two months since robbing Rs 4.6 lakh in broad daylight from a Kannur native.

Bijoy, a native of Chambad near Makkuni, had evaded arrest since the incident on August 4. Seven other gang members, who were involved in the robbery held at Puthur near Panoor, were arrested earlier.

The eight accused were involved in several criminal cases including theft and assault, but they had never operated as a gang before.

The gang tracked a man who was to receive the amount from a friend and intercepted after he was in possession of the money. They confronted him on a narrow road and snatched the amount from the carrier box of his scooter.

The other accused in the case are Sayish K of East Parad, Vijesh Kunnothparamab and Jobin Basker of Chambad, Biju Arayakkul and Samshid V of Arayakkul, Raneesh TP of Arayakkul and Nihal of Kunnothparamab.