Key accused in Malappuram man's murder arrested

Malappuram: Police on Sunday arrested Kattilappally native Mohammed Ashique, the key accused in the murder of Kombantharayil Swalih.

Police said a clash between Ashique and Swalih led to the murder. According to a primary investigation report, Ashique, his father and his siblings beat and hacked Swalih to death. Cops are on the lookout for the remaining culprits.

The police said that Ashique had a quarrel with Swalih and two of the latter's friends at Pandazhi near Padinjaraekkara on Friday night. Ashique had questioned Swalih over distributing drugs in their region around two weeks ago, police said.

One of Swalih's gang members attacked Ashique with a key chain and beat him with a bike chain following the dispute on Friday.

Tirur Circle Inspector M J Jejo told Onmanorama that Ashique was apprehended from the premises of Tirur District Hospital. "He was injured in the attack and sought treatment from the government hospital. We took him into custody from there," said Jejo. Police took Ashique to the murder spot to collect evidence.

Swalih was found dead on the compound of a house at Kattilappaly near Tirur on Saturday morning. The body had deep wounds near his left eye and chest. It is learnt that Swalih bled to death from the injuries he suffered. A car was also found near the place with broken glass and blood stains in the seat.