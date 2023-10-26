Case registered for circulating fake news misusing Malayala Manorama’s name

Malappuram: The Malappuram police have booked a case for circulating fake news via social media by misusing the name of Malayala Manorama.

The case pertains to the circulation of several fake news stories and headlines regarding the Israel-Palestine issue under the pretext of them appearing in Malayala Manorama. According to the FIR, the false news reports were circulated through a Facebook account, carrying the name Prasanna Kumar K P of Mavoor Road in Kozhikode city.

The accused began circulating the false reports through the fake account from October 15 onwards, police said. Citing an intention by the accused to trigger riots through the act, a case has been lodged under the IPC sections 153 and Kerala Police Act of 120 (o). If found guilty, the accused may be imprisoned for up to a period of one year along with a fine.