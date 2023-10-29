Kochi: A woman was killed in a blast at a convention centre at Kalamassery during a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses here on Sunday. Over 20 people, who were injured in the explosion, were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Fire Force personnel have recovered the charred body and reported that the causalities are likely to go up. It is learnt that the prayer meeting was underway was rocked by multiple blasts, though police are yet to confirm this. While some people were injured in the blast, others sustained injuries while fleeing from the meeting hall.

Six blasts reportedly occurred inside the hall. Photo: Manorama News

Seven people including a child are admitted to ICU. Nine people who are in critical condition have been shifted to Sunrise Hospital at Kakkanad. Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George ordered government doctors on leave to immediately report for duty. Elaborate arrangements are made at Kalamassery Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Govt. Medical College. Burn surgeons from Kottayam Government Medical College will reach Kalamassery Medical College for providing expert medical care to the injured.

Police told Manorama News that they have not identified what caused the explosion. Top police officials including DCP will reach the spot soon, sources said.

According to reports, over 2000 people attended the three-day convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery. A person who was present at the event told Manorama News nearly three blasts occurred inside the hall.

“ Multiple blasts occurred when we were praying in the hall. A woman was killed in the accident. Women and children were among the participants in the convention,” he said.

Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre

It is learnt that most of the participants were from Angamaly. The witnesses said that they have spotted the explosion in the middle of the hall at first.

The convention, at the centre situated near Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, started on Friday and was scheduled to conclude on Sunday.