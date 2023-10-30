Rajeev Chandrasekhar spewing deadly poison to dent Kerala's secular credentials: CM Pinarayi

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seemed in no mood to let go of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's communally-charged comments in the wake of the Kalamassery blasts, which the latter again justified on Monday while calling the CM a liar.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pinarayi said Rajeev had been spewing not just poison, but deadly poison in a bid to dent the secular credentials of Kerala. "He and his friends have been targetting a particular community and making grave allegations to disturb the state's secular fabric. But there is nothing to be surprised. Their mentality on issues like this has been clear as day," he said.

He further said Rajeev will not see this as an insult but as a decoration. His remarks were not expected from someone who holds a ministerial position. These comments can only be seen as ones made by a misinformed babbler.

The CM also said such accusations would not bother a secular state like Kerala.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar had accused the chief minister of being a liar for calling him a communalist. “Pinarayi Vijayan is making false accusations to hide his incompetence and corruption. If the people cannot be protected, he should give up the home department,” said Rajeev. He also alleged that Pinarayi was playing politics in Delhi when the bomb exploded in Kochi.

'Govt will bear treatment cost of those in private hosps as well'

Talking about the probe into the multiple blasts, Pinarayi said the investigation was "progressing efficiently". He said he was satisfied with how the probe was moving. “Even the DGP is camping and supervising the probe. Police will investigate whether there are any other angles to the case beyond what Dominic Martin already revealed,” he added.

The chief minister also said the state government will bear the treatment costs of all those under treatment in private hospitals as well. In a post on social media platform X, he also urged people to steer clear of controversies in connection with the blasts and to face them with restraint and unity. He said this after visiting the blast site and meeting with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

"Visited the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery today to assess the situation after Sunday's blast. Met with the grieving relatives of Kumari and Leona Paulus. "Also, checked in on those receiving treatment at the medical college, ensuring that they get necessary care. The investigation is progressing efficiently. Let's face this with restraint and unity, and steer clear of unnecessary controversies," he said on X.

The blasts occurred at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi that was hosting a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century -- on Sunday. Initially, one woman had died and 60 were injured, six of them critically, in the blasts. Subsequently, one of the six critically injured -- a 53-year-old woman -- succumbed to her injuries. By Monday morning, the death toll rose to three with the death of a 12-year-old girl who had suffered 95 per cent burns in the incident.