HC upholds Devaswom Board’s ban on film shoots in front of Vadakkunnathan Temple

Thrissur: the Kerala High Court has upheld the Cochin Devaswom Board’s (CBD) decision to ban film shooting on the 'kshethra maidanam' (temple ground) of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur. The court on Wednesday dismissed a film producer’s plea challenging the board’s decision to deny permission to film a movie using ‘helicam’ on the temple grounds.



The division bench led by Justice Anil K Narendran said granting permission for film shooting in the parking area or near the temple’s access roads would obstruct or regulate devotees' movement. Hence, the CBD cannot authorise such activities on the temple ground, the bench observed.

The bench further noted that despite previous directions from the High Court, the CBD has struggled to maintain the maidan free of plastic and ensure that activities in the permitted areas of the temple ground do not disrupt the temple’s rituals. The court found no grounds to interfere with the devaswom commissioner’s rejection of the petitioner’s request.

The film producer had contended that the film’s storyline was based on the temple and that the shooting was essential to capture the essence of the temple. However, the CBD had denied permission citing obstruction to devotees' movement during the filming of the movie.