Obituary: Noted musician Leela Omchery, who sang a tribute after Gandhi assassination

Noted classical singer, Leela Omchery, passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. She was 94.

Leela received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for her contributions to the field of music in 2005.

She was married to noted writer Omchery NN Pillai. The couple resided at New Delhi.

Leela was born at Thiruvattar in Kanyakumari in erstwhile Travancore in 1929. Even as she left for the national capital in 1951 to pursue higher studies, Leela never severed her Malayali roots and continued to be associated with Kerala's culture, especially Temple arts.

Leela headed the Music Department in Delhi University, from where she retired in 1994 after serving 28 years at the prestigious institution.

Besides 'Sopana Sangeetham', she focused on 'Thevaram' songs, 'Krishnanattom' and 'Kathakali Sangeetham'. Leela researched 'Onappaatukal' (songs related to Onam).

She authored a number of books, notably 'Abhinava Sangeetham', 'Padhavum Paadhavum' and 'Keralathile Lasyarachanakal'. She was a recipient of Sahitya Akademi awards from Kerala and the Centre.

Leela Omchery and Omchery N N Pillai. Photo: Manorama

1948, a love story

Leela was married to Omchery N N Pillai, a popular playwright and poet.

Their romance blossomed at a time of national mourning following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Pillai, who was a young poet based out of Thiruvananthapuram, had penned a tribute to the Mahatma. The All India Radio invited Leela to sing it.

"Lyrics: Omchery. Singer: Kamukara Leelabhai." That was the announcement that preceded a poignant rendition. It was also the beginning of a romance that lasted 75 years.

Classical dancer Deepti Omchery Bhalla and SD Omchery are the couple's children.