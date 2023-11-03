Kerala High Court bans bursting of firecrackers at places of worship during odd hours

The High Court of Kerala on Friday issued a ban on bursting of firecrackers during odd hours at places of worship.

A single bench of Justice Amit Rawal has directed collectors of all districts to raid and seize crackers illegally stored at religious places, reported Live Law.

The court issued the interim order on a plea that sought intervention in the bursting of crackers at places of worship. Crackers are often burst during festivals at temples and churches. The Thrissur Pooram has one of the most popular display of pyrotechnics in the state.

Justice Rawal said that there is "no commandment in any of the holy book to burst crackers for pleasing the God".

It is widely accepted that the bursting of firecrackers contribute to noise and air pollution.