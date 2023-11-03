Sabarimala melsanthi appointment: HC examines CCTV footage

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has examined the CCTV footage of the draw of lots held in connection with the appointment of the Sabarimala melsanthi (chief priest) on a petition seeking a stay on the selection alleging irregularities.

A division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice G Gireesh examined in an open court the 19.12-minute video footage of the draw of lots held in front of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum, produced by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The High Court directed the TDB to hand over a copy of the video to the petitioner, before adjourning the hearing for the next day. The court had observed that some of the lots, including the draw lot, were lying open. However, Devaswom Board counsel G Biju said that since the names are written on a small piece of paper, they may get opened when shaken as part of the drawing of lots.

The High Court will examine the video footage again. Madhusudhanan Namboothiri from Thiruvananthapuram filed a petition claiming that the selected lot was left open during the draw. The petition was filed based on visuals from a news channel.

The selection of the new melsanthi was held by drawing lots in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on October 18, the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Mahesh P N of Puthillattu Mana, Enanallor, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam, was selected as the chief priest of the Ayyappa temple, and Murali P G of Poongattu Mana, Vadakkekadu, Thrissur, the chief priest of Malikappuram Devi temple. They will take charge on November 17, the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam, which also marks the beginning of the three-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

The Ayyappa temple will open for Mandala Pooja Maholsavam on the evening of November 16. The first leg of the pilgrimage season will end on December 27. The temple will reopen on December 30 for the 'Makaravilakku' festival, which will conclude on January 20.