Youth hacked to death in Pattambi, friend arrested

Palakkad: Thrithala police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his friend. According to police, the accused – Mustafa of Kundoorkkara – and Kadir, another accused who is at large, hacked Parambil Ansar (26) on Thursday evening. Mustafa was nabbed from his hideout at Attoor in Thrissur.

Police said it was a motorist who noticed a grievously injured Ansar, who was bleeding profusely from his neck, crawling to the main road from the banks of the Nila River in the Kannannur area. He was rushed to a private hospital in Pattambi, where he succumbed to injuries at 8.30 pm.

Before dying, Ansar told a nurse that he was hacked by his close friend Mustafa. Police traced the tower location, traced Mustafa at Attoor and took him into custody late at night.

The locals of Kannannur, who were clueless about the attack, had informed Thrithala police about the presence of blood in the walkway to the river bank and an abandoned white Maruti Swift car on the bankside. The police who reached the spot also found a sheath of a knife from inside the car. It was the same time that the police received intimation from the private hospital about the attack on Ansar.

“It is assumed that the trio came to the river for fishing. They later engaged in a verbal dispute which ended in murder. We are investigating the incident in detail,” said a senior police officer. Ansar was a scrap dealer and lived with his parents. The autopsy was completed and the mortal remains were handed over to Ansar's relatives.