Unnatural death in Wayanad turns out to be murder, Tamil Nadu native arrested

Wayanad: Servamatam Ramesh, 43, a native of Ariyurmukk, was arrested for the murder of fellow Tamil Nadu worker Arul, 40 that was initially reported as an unnatural death from Vythiri in Wayanad.

Ariyalloor native Arul worked on a pipe-laying project under the Jalanidhi scheme in Wayanad. He was found dead at a labourers' quarters at 6th Mile.

Fellow labourers had said Arul slipped under the influence of alcohol and died after hitting his head on the floor. The police were not covinced and found that the injuries on Arul's head resulted from a scuffle with Ramesh at the quarters.

According to the police, there was a quarrel between the two over improper conduct during dinner time. Ramesh, who was a supervisor at work, questioned Arul for throwing food waste into the plates of other workers.

The injured Arul was admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Vythiri, where the doctors reported that he died of internal bleeding.

Inspector Santhosh Mon and additional sub-inspector Mani were part of the investigation team. Ramesh was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kalpetta and remanded to judicial custody.