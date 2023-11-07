Aluva girl, whose father forced her to drink weedicide over an inter-faith relationship, dies

A 14-year-old girl, who was assaulted and forced to drink weedicide by her father for refusing to back out from an inter-faith relationship, succumbed while under treatment in Kochi on Tuesday.

The native of Karumallur near Aluva, whose internal organs were damaged, had battled for her life for over a week. The father of the girl was arrested by the Alangad Police shortly after the incident on October 29.

According to the police, the man brutally attacked the girl with an iron rod before making her drink the chemical. According to the FIR, the girl's mother had rushed to rescue her. But the girl had already downed a mouthful of the weedicide.

The girl's statement was recorded by a Magistrate at the hospital. The accused has been remanded.