Woman hacked to death in Palakkad; search on for estranged husband

Palakkad: In a gruesome incident, a 32-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her second husband at Nalleppilli here on Tuesday. The deceased is Urmila. Police have started a search for her husband Sajeesh, a native of Kozhinjampara.

According to reports, the woman was fatally hacked when she was heading for her job at a company. As nobody witnessed the attack, there is no clue about the assailant. A few natives spotted the woman in a pool of blood near the paddy field close to her house on Tuesday morning. Though she was rushed to a hospital in Chittoor, she succumbed to her injuries.

Urmila was separated from her husband for a long time. Three months ago, her husband had attacked her as he refused to return to his house, reported sources close to the woman's family. Her relatives also accused her husband of committing the crime. Police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.