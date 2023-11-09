Aluva child rape case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on Children's Day

Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO Court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence in the case related to the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on November 14, which is observed as Children's Day across the country.

The lone accused, Ashfaq Alam, was found guilty of 16 charges, including murder, rape and multiple charges under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The prosecution demanded that the case be considered among the rarest of the rare and sentence the accused to capital punishment.

The court had asked the government, the district probation officer and the jail superintendent to submit a report as part of the proceedings. The government's report on whether the accused was likely to repent his actions was submitted to the court on Monday. Reports on the social background of the accused and his conduct in jail were submitted by the district probationary officer and the jail superintendent on Wednesday.

The trial, which started on October 4, was completed in 26 days. It was on July 28 that Ashfaq abducted the child of a couple from Bihar and brutally raped her before torturing her to death. On the morning of July 29, her body was found tied in a sack in the Aluva market area. The accused, who is a drug addict, gave the minor juice mixed with intoxicants with the intention of raping and later killing her.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the case. Ashfaq was tried with the assistance of an interpreter. The police wrapped up the investigation in the case and filed the chargesheet in court within 30 days.