Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking stay on appointment of Sabarimala melsanthi

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking a stay on the Sabarimala melsanthi election citing a lack of evidence. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice G Girish rejected the petition filed by Thiruvananthapuram native Madhusoodhanan Namboothiri, who alleged irregularities in the draw of lots.

The High Court earlier observed the presence of unwanted persons in the election to decide the next chief priest of the hill shrine. However, the Devaswom Board clarified that the election was conducted in the presence of an observer and that the entire process was transparent.

The Travancore Devaswom Board produced the CCTV footage of the election as ordered by the court. The primary allegation was that two papers used for the draw were folded and the remaining rolled up.