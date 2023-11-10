8-month-old baby, parents escape unhurt after car slides down 100 ft gorge at Peerumedu

Idukki: Three members of a family, including an eight-month baby, had a lucky escape after their car slipped down a gorge at Pambanar Town in Peerumedu in Idukki on Friday.

The accident occurred on the Kollam-Theni National Highway.

According to Peerumedu Police, Kumily native Ajay Mathew, 33, drove the car and his wife Sajina Mathews, 32 and their baby boy, Aaron, were in the vehicle. They were headed to Wayanad. According to sources, the gorge is about a 100-ft deep.

“Luckily, the car did not plunge into the depth. Due to shrubs and creepers, the car went down slowly and was lying upside down at the bottom of the ravine. Both Sajina and the baby escaped unhurt while Ajay suffered a small injury on his hand,” said Peerumedu CI Vishnu Kumar.

“Soon after the accident, local residents and personnel of fire and rescue services in Peerumedu swung into action. Before we arrived at the spot, the trio was shifted to the Peerumedu Taluk Hospital,” he said.

CI Vishnu Kumar said the National HighwayAuthority of India (NHAI) has yet to install crash barriers on the accident-prone curve despite repeated requests.

“In view of the impending Sabarimala pilgrimage, we will be again sending reminders to the NHAI as there will be a huge rush of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu on the NH during the season,” the CI said.

Local residents and cops said the curve can only be negotiated by applying brakes. However, Ajay told the cops that he did not apply brakes but lost control of the vehicle.