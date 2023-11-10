Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi Vijayan for his ways of running government

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the way he is running the government in the state.

“A resolution was passed by the assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. It is not a state subject. How can a resolution be passed in the Kerala assembly about it,” said Khan.

He said that the pensions of those people who worked for their entire life are also being held back while the pensions of those who were political pensioners (all those who worked with state ministers for just two years) are always given on time.

“Swimming pools are being built in the homes of ministers. There is extravagance,” Khan said.

When asked about the Supreme Court's observation about the tiff between the Governor and the state, he said, to his knowledge, nothing has been mentioned about Kerala.

“Supreme Court is like a holy cow for everybody. All that they say will be adhered to as we are all bound to what their orders, rulings and judgments are,” he said.

In reply to the response of Chief Minister’s allegations of the pending Bills lying with the Governor, Khan said the rules are very clear that before a Bill (where money is involved) is moved in the assembly, the permission of the Governor has to be sought.

“Yes, the state ministers came and met. They showed me a letter written by the Chief Minister. When I asked them about it, they said since the letter was written by the Chief Minister, they were not able to explain it. Hence, the Chief Minister has to explain but it has not been done yet,” Khan said.

