Teacher dies after speeding car crashes into scooter in TVM; narrow escape for daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic accident, a school teacher died in a scooter-car collision here on Tuesday.

S Abhirami (33), a teacher at Loyola School in Poozhanad, met with the accident while she was riding a scooter with her daughter.

The incident occurred near Thevancode in Kallikkad on Tuesday morning. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding car crashed into the scooter after losing control.

Though Abhirami wore a helmet, she lost her consciousness immediately after the crash. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Her daughter Arpita who was sitting in the rear seat was also injured in the accident.