Body of one missing tribal surfaces at Anayirangal dam after 3 days

Idukki: The body of one of the tribesmen, who went missing in Anayirangal Dam after a fiber boat capsized here, was recovered by the rescue workers on Wednesday morning.

The body of Nirappel Gopi (62), a resident of 301 Colony in Chinnakanal, which was found floating in the dam waters in the wee hours of Wednesday, was taken out by 9 am. Cops at Santhanpara police station said that the body was spotted near the place where the boat turned upside down on Sunday morning. The body has been shifted to Adimaly Taluk Hospital. It will be handed over to the relatives by Wednesday afternoon.

The search is on for the other missing person, Parakkal Sajeev, 38, who is also a resident of the colony. A team from Kochi Naval Base has also joined the rescue team, cops said. As many as four dinghy boats are presently doing search operations at the accident site.

Two tribesmen residing in 301 Colony were sailing back home across the dam water after purchasing commodities from shops in Poopara on Sunday morning when the accident occurred.

Cops said that a herd of wild jumbos had taken position on the banks of the opposite side of the dam in the Poopara region at the time. However, the herd is not causing any trouble for the search operation.