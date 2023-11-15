Tulu, Kannada actors to light up maiden Nava Kerala Sadas at Manjeshwar

Kasaragod: Eleven Tulu and Kannada actors and directors will be the government's distinguished guests at the maiden Nava Kerala Sadas starting in Kasaragod's Manjeshwar assembly constituency on Saturday, November 18.

Almost all of them are from Manjeshwar and Mangaluru, said District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan.

Among those invited are Santhosh Mada, who won the 2021 National Award for the best Tulu film for his directorial debut Jeetige, actors Roopashree Vorkady, J P Thoominadu, Rajesh Bandyod, Roopesh Shetty, Radhakrishna Baikatte, directors Ravi Vorkady, and theatre artistes Pusharaj Bekoor and Anilraj Uppala.

As part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet members would be touring all 140 assembly constituencies in a specially designed Rs 1.05-crore bus from November 18 to December 24 announcing the achievements and future programmes of the state government and interacting with the people.

The Opposition has boycotted the event calling it an election campaign at taxpayers' expense.

Actors Roopashree Vorkaday and Santhosh Mada. Photos: Instagram/roop_varkady_/special arrangement

The first event of Nava Kerala Sadas will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School at Paivalige in Manjeshwar constituency at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Baby Balakrishnan said committees have been formed from the panchayat ward level and up to ensure the participation and success of Nava Kerala Sadas. Neighbourhood meetings were also conducted in the run-up to the event to spread the word.

The constituency has been decked up with 7,500 posters in Malayalam and Kannada, and 60 billboards announcing the event.

Around 3,000 Kudumbashree members have got the invite for the maiden event of Manjeshwar from the Chief Minister, she said. Kudumbashree has conducted meetings in every panchayat.

A meeting of the managers and head teachers of government and aided schools was held to transport people to the venue. Members of the clubs and libraries in the constituency also met to mobilise people for the event.

Separate meetings of businesspeople, prominent citizens, and the fisherfolk community were also held, said the District Panchayat President.

On November 12, at 6 pm, the Nava Kerala lamp was lit in houses of the constituency, she said. On November 14, street painting on the theme of Nava Kerala was organised. Processions are being taken out across the constituency on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the day of the event, cultural programmes would be held before and after the main event.

A special counter manned by officers will be set up to receive applications on important issues in the constituency.

Around 15,000 people will attend the inaugural event and 5,000 in the Sadas at other constituencies to be held on Sunday, said collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu.