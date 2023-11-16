Man hacks, injures wife doubting her fidelity; kills self

Alappuzha: A 47-year-old man allegedly hacked and seriously injured his wife, suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair, before committing suicide at Mulakuzha near Chengannur here on Thursday.

The incident happened at 9 in the morning. Sreejith attacked his wife Jayashree (44) with a chopping knife, inflicting serious injuries while their daughter was looking on, police said.

The woman ran out of the house and shouted for help as neighbours rushed in. They informed the cops as he bolted the door from inside. The police personnel then forcefully opened the door, only to find him hanging from the roof.

Jayasree was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, the police said, adding further probe is on.