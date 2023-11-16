'Change inevitable,' says Shashi Tharoor after Praveen Chakravarty replaces him as AIPC head

New Delhi: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday asked members of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) to accept their new chairman with same the same cooperation and support they offered him. He added that change was inevitable and that it must be embraced as a good opportunity.

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Praveen Chakravarty as chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress, replacing Tharoor. Chakravarty was the chairman of the Data Analytics Department till now.

"Congress president has appointed Shri Praveen Chakravarty as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in an official statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shri Shashi Tharoor," he said.

Tharoor has been heading the party's All India Professionals' Congress for a long time and has since become a regular member of the Congress Working Committee, the top decision-making body of the party.

The AIPC members received a note from Tharoor following the announcement.

“Like you, I learnt from Social Media last night of my replacement, with immediate effect, by Mr Praveen Chakravarty. While I had been sounded out about the possibility, a few weeks ago, I was not told that the final decision had been made, nor that an announcement was about to be issued. This is why I was unable to speak to you all beforehand to prepare you for the transition.

Change is inevitable in any organisation, and we must embrace it as an opportunity to infuse fresh blood and new direction to our special institution. I ask you to extend the same cooperation and support to the new chairman of AIPC as you have generously given me over the last six years.

It has been an extraordinary journey, from an eight-page concept note prepared and offered to then Congress President, Smt. Sonia, Gandhi, in 2009, to the final establishment of AIPC in August 2017, to working with you all in building up this unique institution to what it is today - a body with chapters in 26 states and 12,000 + fellows who have brought their professional sensibilities and talents to the service of the values of the Indian National Congress. A group has contributed in countless ways over the years from elections, to policy and beyond. It has been a rare privilege to ben associated with this remarkable organisation, and to have had the pleasure of working with such capable and talented individuals as yourselves.

I would also like to thank my colleagues in the National Executive, my colleagues at the state level, chapter levels and our operations teams for being such an extraordinary group of committed Indians. As a team it has been a real privilege to have been able to work with all of you and constantly be reminded of the unbelievable potential of Professionals. As I have said and I will continue to say the talent that is within the AIPC is our greatest achievement. We built that space as a team. I thank you for all you have done to help grow the space and a role for Professionals in politics.

I wish you and AIPC all success in the future. Do know that I will always be available for whatever help, advice and guidance you may require as you move on to a brighter future.”