Body kept at Goa Medical College of missing Kochi youth, confirms DNA test

Kochi: A DNA test has confirmed that a body kept at Goa Medical College for academic purposes belongs to Jeff John Louis, a youth from Kochi who went missing two years ago.



The Kochi police had earlier found that Jeff was killed in Goa by five of his friends and his body was dumped on a hill near a beach. According to the police, Jeff (27), who was missing from Kochi since November 2021, was killed in Goa.

Jeff’s mother Gladis Louis had filed a missing complaint at Ernakulam South police station when her son did not return home after several days. The police started their probe focusing on Jeff’s friends. Police recovered the Wayanad native Anil Chacko's number from his call log. A habitual offender, Anil reached the police station regularly to sign on the register. During the subsequent visit, police officers took Anil into custody and interrogated him.

Anil soon confessed to the murder and revealed the names of four others who were also involved in the crime. Anil said that he and Jeff were involved in drug peddling. According to Anil, he decided to kill Jeff after the latter tipped off the police about his drug-related activities.

Based on a plan, Anil and four others took Jeff to an isolated hill in Goa, killed him and fled from the state.

After two years, the police arrested all four accused and traced a body in Goa Medical College which was suspected to be that of Jeff. DNA samples collected from Jeff’s parents and relatives matched with the body, proving that it belonged to the Kochi youth.