Never invited Muslim League to LDF, says AK Balan

Palakkad: CPM central committee member A K Balan asserted that LDF has never invited the Indian Union Muslim League into the combine amid the criticism against CPM for allegedly trying to woo the Congress ally. He was addressing the media here on Monday.



“We never invited IUML to LDF. They never planned to quit UDF. During the controversy over the CPM's pro-Palestine rally, IUML itself declared that though they want to support LDF, they can't go against UDF. Irrespective of politics, people of Kerala and some UDF members support LDF,” said Balan.

CPM came under fire for allegedly trying to influence IUML members by inviting them to its pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode and inducting UDF MLA P Abdul Hameed into the Kerala Bank directors' board. IUML member N A Aboobacker's presence at Nava Kerala Sadas also made headlines even after UDF boycotted the event.

'No plans to quit UDF'

Meanwhile, IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal reiterated that his party would never switch sides. “Muslim League aims to strengthen the UDF. Indian Union Muslim League is not ready to waver from this target,” he said while addressing a party event in Wayanad.

Training his guns on CPM, he added that no one should expect that the Muslim League will change its political front. He asserted that his party has the responsibility to maintain the anti-LDF government sentiments in Kerala.