Tomorrow, ISRO will launch a rocket from Thumba to commemorate birth of rocketry in India

On November 25, India will launch a modest rocket, about 3.5 metre in length. It won't aim for the moon like the LVM3 M4 that carried Chandrayaan-3 or the PSLV-XL that launched the solar mission, Aditya L-1.

The RH200-sounding rocket under the Rohini series will have a commemorative launch at 10.25 hours from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) to mark the 60th anniversary of India's first rocket launch.

India's space programme was born in the fishing hamlet of Thumba in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on November 21, 1963 (there is an intriguing story behind it, read here). The launch of the sounding rocket Nike-Apache, procured from the US, marked the beginning of rocketry in India.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre will celebrate the momentous occasion. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, will inaugurate the event.

The commemorative launch will be followed by a themed exhibition and technical talks from distinguished scientists, ISRO said. “Pioneers from the inception era of ISRO will also be honoured at the event. Students from selected schools are invited to view the launch and will be allowed to interact with Chairman, ISRO, S Somanath.” Director VSSC, Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, LPSC, Dr V Narayanan and the directors of other ISRO centres will attend the function.

In this file photo from 1963, the nose cone of the Nike-Apache rocket is taken on a bicycle to the launch site in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Henri Cartier-Bresson

ISRO has said it has set up selfie points along with launch vehicle installations at three locations in the city namely near the Kanakakunnu Palace, at Manaveeyam Veedhi and near the Public Library.

What is a sounding rocket?

According to ISRO, a sounding rocket is intended for assessing the physical parameters of the upper atmosphere.

In the case of the RH200 rocket, the RH stands for 'Rohini' and the numeral indicates the diameter of the rocket in mm.