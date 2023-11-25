Congress raps Aryadan Shoukath on knuckles after apology

Malappuram: The disciplinary panel, set up by KPCC to inquire into the pro-Palestine rally conducted by Aryadan Foundation in violation of a party diktat, decided to let off Aryadan Shoukath with a warning.

While the decision of the panel headed by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was on the expected lines, sources said the committee handed out a lighter punishment after Shoukath tendered an apology. The party also considered the political backlash it might face had Shoukath been penalised severely ahead of the general election, sources said.

However, the panel called the rally a 'rebellious move' from Shoukath. As part of the disciplinary action, KPCC has restricted the Aryadan Foundation from forming parallel committees. The Foundation was told to inform the District Congress Committee in advance before holding any event.

The party has banned Shoukath from participating in any party programmes since the rally on November 4. He was also not allowed to take part in the pro-Palestine event held in Kozhikode on Thursday.

“Shoukath has explained to KPCC the reasons behind organising such a rally. He also explained that if the rally had been cancelled at the last minute as per the direction of KPCC, it would have created a negative image among the public," a source close to Shoukath said. It is learned that Shoukath, son the late Aryadan Muhammed, would react to the disciplinary action on Saturday.