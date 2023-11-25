Stampede during Tech Fest at Cusat; Four dead, at least 64 injured, two critical

Four students have died in a stampede-like situation during a Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. At least 64 students are undergoing treatment for injuries at various hospitals.



The incident occurred during a music concert led by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in an open-air auditorium in the campus.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be known. Health Minister Veena George said two of them were female and the others, male. It is understood, two of them were brought dead at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

"Two others are seriously injured, they are being moved to Aster Hospital. There are 46 persons admitted to Kalamassery Medical College, of them 15 others are under observation in a ward and their condition is stable," said Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George, said at least 18 others are admitted to a private hospital. "The condition of one of them is serious as there is a head injury," said the minister.

There was heavy rush experienced inside the venue of the concert with people pouring in due to heavy rain in the campus.

Entry was restricted

According to reports, entry to the concert was restricted with gate passes. However, the situation went out of control after it rained and those who were waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter and caused the stampede.

Annual Tech Fest called 'Dhishna' was being held at Cusat. Today was the second day of the three-day event.

(to be updated)