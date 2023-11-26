Malayalam
At least four seriously injured as two KSRTC buses collide at Neyyattinkara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2023 12:41 AM IST
Two Fast Passengers of KSRTC had a head-on collision at Moonnukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara on Saturday. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

At least four persons were critically injured after two KSRTC buses had a head-on collision at Moonnukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara Saturday night.

According to reports, the drivers and conductors of the buses, including a female conductor, sustained serious injuries. They are being treated at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

There were about 30 passengers in both buses combined. The accident occurred around 10.30 pm. A bus that began service at Nagercoil and headed to the Neyyattinkara depot collided with another Fast Passenger while overtaking a car. The front sides of both buses were destroyed on impact.

According to reports, the condition of the passengers is stable. At least 18 of the passengers were rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Neyyantikara. It is understood that the place where the accident occurred is a black spot.

