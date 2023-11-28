CMDRF portal revises figures related to flood funds following Manorama report

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government’s Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) portal has altered the details of receipts and allotments related to COVID-19 and the floods of 2018 and 2019, soon after a report published by the ‘Malayala Manorama’.

Manorama, quoting the portal, recently reported that an amount of Rs 4912.45 crore was received in CMDRF during the floods of 2018 and 2019, of which only Rs 4140.07 crore was utilized.

‘Desabhimani’, the mouthpiece of CPM, the leading party in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government which is in power in the state, published a reply to this report on Monday which said that the allotments amounted to Rs 4724.43 crore. Soon, the new figure appeared on the portal also. Interestingly, the receipts were also changed on the portal, to Rs 4970.29 crore. In short, the new figures on the portal deviate by Rs 584.36 crore in spending and Rs 57.84 crore in receipts, from the previous data.

Still, the new data also highlights the fact that the government did not spend Rs 245.86 crore from the total donations received for flood relief.

The latest figures on the CMDRF portal suggest that the government allotted more money for renovation of village roads, financial aid for people who lost land and homes during the floods, aid for small-scale entrepreneurs and miscellaneous expenses.

Latest breakup of allotments in portal