Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two brothers drown in pond at Chiravallur in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2023 08:28 PM IST
Muhammed and Jihad. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Two brothers drowned in a pond at Chiravallur near Changaramkulam in Malappuram district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jihad (9) and Muhammed (7), children of Chiravallur Thekkumuri Koorikkad Pullooniyal Ramshi and Jasmin.

The children had gone to a paddy field, situated behind their house, with their grandfather in the evening. According to reports, they fell into a pond in the paddy field. People of the locality rushed to the spot, but the child died at a private hospital at Changaramkulam.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jihad and Muhammed were students of classes three and first at a local AMLP School. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary of a private hospital. The Perumpadappu Police have started an investigation.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.