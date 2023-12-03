Congress leadership responsible for the poor show in Assembly Elections: Kerala CM Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that the Congress leadership was responsible for the party's poor show in the Assembly Elections, which many view as the semifinal before the next year's general election. Out of the four states - Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan that went to polls recently - Congress is sure to form a government only in Telangana. Pinarayi said that some Congress leaders faced the election spewing more hatred than the BJP. He alleged that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath's team worked as BJP's 'B' team. Pinarayi said the party should learn its lessons, join hands with everyone, and go ahead. The counting of votes in Mizoram will be held on Monday.

According to data from the Election Commission, the BJP has secured the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and is on course to replace the incumbent Congress government in Chhattisgarh. As for India's grand old party, it is poised to break K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) attempt to secure a hat-trick win in Telangana. Political observers say that an impressive performance in these polls would have boosted the Congress party's standing in the opposition INDIA alliance which has been formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.