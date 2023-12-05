Malayalam
Duo arrested for duping nursing aspirants of Rs 93 lakh promising admission to colleges

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 11:04 PM IST Updated: December 05, 2023 11:06 PM IST
nursing-students-fraud
Salahuddin Ahmed; Beena. Photo: Special Arrangement
Alappuzha: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly swindling around Rs 93 lakh from students by promising them admission to nursing courses in various colleges in the state.

The accused are Salahuddin Ahmed (26), of Karumadathu House, Chelambra, Malappuram, and Beena (44), of Tiruvallam village in Thiruvananthapuram. Beena and Salahuddin are the second and third accused in the case. The first accused is absconding. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the racket.

Beena had been running an education trust, Jeeva Jyothi, in Thiruvananthapuram. Before this, she worked with Heera College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, as an admission manager.

According to police, Beena, with the help of Salahuddin, who is a member of the Private Nursing Association, sent fake allotment memos and circulars in the name of LBS Centre for Science and Technology to the unsuspecting victims and cheated them of lakhs of rupees.

Beena was previously held on similar charges by the Mavelikkara and Puthencruz police. The police suspect the duo might have swindled many more students across the state.

A team led by Kayamkulam DySP Ajaynath nabbed the accused and produced them before a judicial court, which remanded them to judicial custody for two weeks.

