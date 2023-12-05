Main accused in 'Aadu Thoma-style' robbery at Kozhikode fuel station arrested

Kozhikode: A youth who had been absconding, for two weeks after an 'Aadu Thoma-style' robbery at a fuel refilling station at Mangapoyil here, has been arrested.

Palaparambil Ansar of Chenniloda, Kavummantham in Wayanad was taken into custody by a special squad set up under the DySP of Thamarassery, said the Mukkom Police.

Ansar is the first accused in the robbery case that is registered with the Mukkom Police. He was part of a four-member gang that stole from a fuel pump staff by sprinkling chilly powder and covering his face with a dhoti.

The use of a dhoti to attack the employee resembled action scenes from a popular Malayalam movie 'Spadikam' where the main character, Aadu Thoma, played by Mohanlal used the technique to fight adversaries.

Three of the accused in the robbery, Anoop from Nilambur, Sabith Ali from Vellila, Malappuram, and a minor, were nabbed earlier.

The robbery took place at a refilling station of Hindustan Petroleum around 2 am on November 17. The staff, who was attacked, lost Rs 5,000 from his pockets, which was the night's collection. The accused also refilled their car and didn't pay for it.