'Creating tension is his hobby'. Kerala CM says Governor provoked students to disrupt peace in state

Thrissur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unleashed a fresh attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan calling him responsible for disrupting peace in the state by riling up the students.

The CPM-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) had organised a state-wide strike in educational institutions accusing Governor Khan of implementing a Sangh Parivar agenda in state's universities.

Addressing the LDF government's 'Nava Kerala Sadas' at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district on Wednesday, Pinarayi urged the Centre to not use the Governor "as a tool to disrupt peace in the state".

"Students and youth are the most capable of organising protests in our state. Provoke the students well and the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala can be altered that way. As part of that, the Governor called Arif Mohammed Khan nominated people, of his liking, to the senate in universities in Kerala," Pinarayi said.

'Chancellor post not given by RSS'

Pinarayi accused Governor Khan of not protecting the dignity of his office. "The Chancellor post wasn't given by the Sangh Parivar, it was given by the Kerala Legislature," Pinarayi said. "He is trying to mislead by saying the Chancellor's post is part of the Governorship. A person holding that position is duty-bound to protect its dignity. He is not there to appoint people to his liking."

"What has happened now? It has started. Students marched in numbers toward the Raj Bhavan. What have they said now? They have declared this Governor, this Chancellor, will not enter any educational institution in Kerala."

Pinarayi said that even though the Governor made several 'wrong decisions as Chancellor", his government was duty-bound to protect him. But "he wants to create tension. Creating tension is his hobby", said the Kerala chief minister.