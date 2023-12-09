TVM doctor suicide: Kerala police book Ruwise's father for demanding dowry

Thiruvananthapuram: The father of Dr Ruwise EA, accused of abetting the suicide of a woman medico early this week, in a dowry case was arraigned by the police after finding his alleged involvement in the crime.



He was arraigned under the sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Medical College police here said. According to the police remand report, Ruwise and his father had demanded one and a half kilos of gold and acres of land as dowry from Shahana's relatives.

"He was made a co-accused in the case under similar sections imposed against Ruwise. We are yet to take him into custody," a senior police officer said.

Ruwise, the victim Shahana's fiance, was arrested by police two days ago and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. Earlier, the mother and the brother of the victim had given statements against Ruwise's father and accused him of demanding an exorbitant dowry.

According to police, Shahana was depressed over the hefty dowry demanded by Ruwise and his father and this was aggravated after they backed out from the marriage proposal over that.

Sources said Ruwise's father wasn't present at his house in Karunagappally when a police team went there to record his statement on Friday.

Shahana was a PG student at the Government Medical College was found unconscious in her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday. The depression caused due to continuous mental harassment and pressure exerted by Ruwise for the exorbitant dowry, which her family was unable to provide, had prompted Shahana to end her life, police had said.

(With PTI inputs.)