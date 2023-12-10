Dr Shahana suicide: Search on for Ruwise’s father as probe reveals he exerted pressure for dowry

Thiruvananthapuram: The probe into the suicide of Dr Shahana in Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram revealed the role of her fiance's father in demanding an exorbitant dowry. Police booked Dr Ruwise E A under sections of the abetment to suicide and Dowry Prevention Act after recovering Shahana's suicide note.

Now, the latest reports say that father of Ruwise was adamant about a hefty dowry and exerted more pressure on Dr A J Shahana, which pushed her into emotional distress and forced her to take the extreme step.



However, despite this being clear from the suicide note and WhatsApp chats of the postgraduate medical student, the police initially tried to hush up the matter, which enabled Abdul Rasheed, Ruwise’s father, to go underground along with his family. According to reports, the Karunagappally native managed to flee from the police in his car.

Dr Shahana (26) was found in an unconscious state in her flat near the Medical College on Monday night. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she was declared brought dead. According to Shahana's relatives, both families had agreed to her marriage with Ruwais (28), her senior. Then the groom's family demanded a huge amount as a dowry, and the marriage was called off, as it was beyond what they could afford.

Meanwhile, the Medical College Station Head Officer (SHO) P Harilal, who initially concealed the suicide note and WhatsApp chats, and attempted to mislead the media, came out in the open, criticizing the media. Taking to his social media page, he condemned the media for publishing news against the officials who refuse to cooperate with them.

However, there is no mention of why the police initially refused to lodge a case and conduct a probe despite getting clear information on the role of the accused. The cops were later forced to change the line of investigation and book Ruwise after Shahana’s mother and sister raised the dowry issue before the media.

According to the police remand report, Ruwise and his father demanded one and a half kilos of gold and acres of land as a dowry. Ruwise was later arrested from a relative’s house in Karunagappally even as he was attempting to escape. He was arraigned under the sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).