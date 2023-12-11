Idukki man seeking aid for treatment dies after collapsing at Nava Kerala Sadas venue

Idukki: A 40-year-old man who reached the Nava Kerala Sadas venue in Adimaly seeking aid for treatment collapsed and died before he was rushed to Adimaly Taluk Hospital on Monday afternoon. The deceased is Ganeshan a resident of Lakkad Estate in Devikulam.

According to Adimaly police, Ganeshan had earlier suffered bouts of fits. It is learnt that he came to the Sadas seeking financial help for the treatment. He collapsed near the entrance of the Sadas being held at Viswadeepthi School at around 12.30 pm. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, said cops. Arjunan and Muniyamma are his parents.