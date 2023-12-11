Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Idukki man seeking aid for treatment dies after collapsing at Nava Kerala Sadas venue

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 11, 2023 03:41 PM IST
Deceased Ganeshan. Photo: Special arrangements
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A 40-year-old man who reached the Nava Kerala Sadas venue in Adimaly seeking aid for treatment collapsed and died before he was rushed to Adimaly Taluk Hospital on Monday afternoon. The deceased is Ganeshan a resident of Lakkad Estate in Devikulam. 

According to Adimaly police, Ganeshan had earlier suffered bouts of fits. It is learnt that he came to the Sadas seeking financial help for the treatment. He collapsed near the entrance of the Sadas being held at Viswadeepthi School at around 12.30 pm. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, said cops. Arjunan and Muniyamma are his parents.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.